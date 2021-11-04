Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) recently:

11/1/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2021 – Hub Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

10/4/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Hub Group stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 7,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,104. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Hub Group Inc alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2,472.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.