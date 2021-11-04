Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

