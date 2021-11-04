Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading Down 2%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 109,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 59,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.14.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.