RED Price Up 24% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. RED has a total market cap of $651,511.51 and $45,352.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00327799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

