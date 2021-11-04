Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 2,032,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,988. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

