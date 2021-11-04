Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $163.16.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.