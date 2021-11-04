Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $163.16.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

