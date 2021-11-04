Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.83 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $5.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $647.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,125. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.07 and a 200-day moving average of $573.01.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.