Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,169,123 shares changing hands.

RGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $43.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 317,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.