Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.66. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $107.36 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,532,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

