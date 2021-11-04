Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $201.00 and last traded at $201.00. 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

