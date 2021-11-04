Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 18,400 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

