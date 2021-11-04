Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.60 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

