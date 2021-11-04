Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $129.12 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.68 and a one year high of $133.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

