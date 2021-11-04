Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,963 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uxin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Uxin alerts:

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95. Uxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $845.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.