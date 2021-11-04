Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of The Joint worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 3.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

