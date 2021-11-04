Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

