Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 84,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

