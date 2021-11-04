Renasant Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Renasant has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 170.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.