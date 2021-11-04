Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Renault stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

