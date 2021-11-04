Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,019 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.