Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

