Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $118.12 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.