Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CVR Energy (CVI)

11/2/2021 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/27/2021 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

10/21/2021 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/14/2021 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 19,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CVR Energy by 168.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

