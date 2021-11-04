Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Denny’s (DENN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2021 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

10/28/2021 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.13.

10/21/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

10/7/2021 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 1,098,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Get Denny's Co alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.