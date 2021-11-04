Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

REZI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 57,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,735. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

