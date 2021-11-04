Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,931,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.