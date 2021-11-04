Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
NYSE:QSR opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,931,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
