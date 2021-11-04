Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVNC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 5,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.83.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

