Reviewing OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) & Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OrganiGram and Kazia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 0 6 2 0 2.25 Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

OrganiGram presently has a consensus target price of $4.21, indicating a potential upside of 80.87%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.94%. Given OrganiGram’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -190.24% -19.91% -14.76% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrganiGram and Kazia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $64.61 million 10.81 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -29.13 Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 13.85 -$6.29 million ($0.53) -22.47

Kazia Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kazia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats OrganiGram on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. It focuses on producing cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers. The firm’s brands include Adult Recreational and Medical. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.