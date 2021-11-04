Reviewing Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr N/A N/A N/A Porch Group N/A -60.47% -19.57%

35.6% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $386.93 million 11.82 -$41.18 million N/A N/A Porch Group $73.22 million 30.28 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -12.06

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprinklr and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 Porch Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sprinklr currently has a consensus target price of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Porch Group.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform. The company also offers professional services, including implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industries, such as technology, CPG/food and beverage, manufacturing, technology services, financial services, energy/automotive, travel and leisure, and others. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

