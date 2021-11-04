Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

REYN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

