Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

RMNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of RMNI opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $969.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,042,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242 in the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

