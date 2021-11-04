Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

