Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.98

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.98 and last traded at $114.37, with a volume of 9020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 140.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $611,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 238.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 336.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

