Robert W. Baird Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $375.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.23. Gartner has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.