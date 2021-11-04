Robert W. Baird Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $90.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.