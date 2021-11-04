Robonomics.network (XRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Robonomics.network has traded up 14% against the dollar. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $1.79 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for about $19.35 or 0.00031466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robonomics.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00235685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00095896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,245,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,337 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

