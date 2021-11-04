Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.54

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.61 ($0.07). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 5.87 ($0.08), with a volume of 698,217 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.54. The firm has a market cap of £26.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

