Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $360.00 at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.38.

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $231.74 and a 12 month high of $345.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.31 and its 200 day moving average is $294.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

