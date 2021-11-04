Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.