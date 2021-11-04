Rogers Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.74 Per Share (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $9.74 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of ROG opened at $269.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.89. Rogers has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

