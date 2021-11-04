Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 371.69.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

