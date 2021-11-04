Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.78.

Shares of ROKU opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 191.26 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1 year low of $205.04 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Roku by 72.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

