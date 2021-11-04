Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $500.00. The stock had previously closed at $313.66, but opened at $290.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku shares last traded at $298.53, with a volume of 64,605 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

