Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MATX stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Matson’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,918,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 768.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 160,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 86,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

