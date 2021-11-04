Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $370.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $384.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.06. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 296,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.