Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $34.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

ADCT opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

