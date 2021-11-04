Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $37,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.46. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.