Royal Bank of Canada Has $36.61 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.45% of Helios Technologies worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

