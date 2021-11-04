Royal Bank of Canada Has $37.10 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,244 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $37,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 714.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $37,032,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $85.77 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

