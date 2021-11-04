Royal Bank of Canada Has $38.73 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $38,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

